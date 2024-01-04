Thursday's contest features the Tarleton State Texans (9-4, 2-0 WAC) and the UT Arlington Mavericks (6-7, 1-1 WAC) squaring off at Wisdom Gym (on January 4) at 8:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-67 win for Tarleton State.

The game has no line set.

Tarleton State vs. UT Arlington Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Stephenville, Texas

Stephenville, Texas Venue: Wisdom Gym

Tarleton State vs. UT Arlington Score Prediction

Prediction: Tarleton State 71, UT Arlington 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Tarleton State vs. UT Arlington

Computer Predicted Spread: Tarleton State (-3.9)

Tarleton State (-3.9) Computer Predicted Total: 138.7

Tarleton State has compiled a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season, while UT Arlington is 8-3-0. A total of five out of the Texans' games this season have gone over the point total, and seven of the Mavericks' games have gone over. In the past 10 games, Tarleton State has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall. UT Arlington has gone 7-3 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 matches.

Tarleton State Performance Insights

The Texans have a +100 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.7 points per game. They're putting up 70.9 points per game to rank 278th in college basketball and are giving up 63.2 per outing to rank 21st in college basketball.

Tarleton State records 36 rebounds per game (211th in college basketball) while conceding 33.5 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.5 boards per game.

Tarleton State connects on 4.7 three-pointers per game (352nd in college basketball), 1.8 fewer than its opponents (6.5).

The Texans rank 241st in college basketball with 92.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 35th in college basketball defensively with 82.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Tarleton State has committed 3.4 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 11.1 (122nd in college basketball action) while forcing 14.5 (39th in college basketball).

