The UT Arlington Mavericks (6-7, 1-1 WAC) will be looking to halt a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Tarleton State Texans (9-4, 2-0 WAC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Wisdom Gym. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tarleton State vs. UT Arlington Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Tarleton State Stats Insights

  • The Texans are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 43.1% the Mavericks allow to opponents.
  • In games Tarleton State shoots higher than 43.1% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
  • The Texans are the 209th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mavericks sit at 75th.
  • The Texans put up 70.9 points per game, only 2.3 fewer points than the 73.2 the Mavericks allow.
  • When Tarleton State puts up more than 73.2 points, it is 6-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Tarleton State Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Tarleton State has played better at home this year, scoring 81.8 points per game, compared to 64.7 per game in road games.
  • In 2023-24, the Texans are allowing 59 points per game in home games. Away from home, they are allowing 71.3.
  • When playing at home, Tarleton State is making 0.4 more threes per game (4.4) than away from home (4). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (26.5%) compared to away from home (25%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tarleton State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2023 Jacksonville State L 65-62 Wisdom Gym
12/21/2023 @ Tennessee L 65-46 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/29/2023 @ Loyola Marymount W 79-66 Gersten Pavilion
1/4/2024 UT Arlington - Wisdom Gym
1/11/2024 @ Cal Baptist - CBU Events Center
1/13/2024 @ Grand Canyon - Grand Canyon University Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.