How to Watch Tarleton State vs. UT Arlington on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The UT Arlington Mavericks (6-7, 1-1 WAC) will be looking to halt a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Tarleton State Texans (9-4, 2-0 WAC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Wisdom Gym. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Tarleton State vs. UT Arlington Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Tarleton State Stats Insights
- The Texans are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 43.1% the Mavericks allow to opponents.
- In games Tarleton State shoots higher than 43.1% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
- The Texans are the 209th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mavericks sit at 75th.
- The Texans put up 70.9 points per game, only 2.3 fewer points than the 73.2 the Mavericks allow.
- When Tarleton State puts up more than 73.2 points, it is 6-0.
Tarleton State Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Tarleton State has played better at home this year, scoring 81.8 points per game, compared to 64.7 per game in road games.
- In 2023-24, the Texans are allowing 59 points per game in home games. Away from home, they are allowing 71.3.
- When playing at home, Tarleton State is making 0.4 more threes per game (4.4) than away from home (4). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (26.5%) compared to away from home (25%).
Tarleton State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|Jacksonville State
|L 65-62
|Wisdom Gym
|12/21/2023
|@ Tennessee
|L 65-46
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Loyola Marymount
|W 79-66
|Gersten Pavilion
|1/4/2024
|UT Arlington
|-
|Wisdom Gym
|1/11/2024
|@ Cal Baptist
|-
|CBU Events Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Grand Canyon
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
