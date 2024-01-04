Thursday's contest between the UT Arlington Mavericks (4-8) and the Tarleton State Texans (4-7) at College Park Center has a projected final score of 69-66 based on our computer prediction, with UT Arlington taking home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM on January 4.

The Texans' last game on Saturday ended in a 52-40 victory against Texas Southern.

Tarleton State vs. UT Arlington Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

Tarleton State vs. UT Arlington Score Prediction

Prediction: UT Arlington 69, Tarleton State 66

Tarleton State Schedule Analysis

The Texans took down the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros in a 72-66 win on December 2. It was their best win of the season.

Based on the RPI, the Mavericks have four losses versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 21st-most in Division 1.

Tarleton State has three losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 45th-most in the nation.

Tarleton State 2023-24 Best Wins

72-66 on the road over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 285) on December 2

52-40 on the road over Texas Southern (No. 347) on December 30

88-64 on the road over McNeese (No. 358) on December 16

Tarleton State Leaders

Elise Turrubiates: 8.4 PTS, 54.8 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (4-for-6)

8.4 PTS, 54.8 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (4-for-6) Teresa Da Silva: 10.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38 FG%, 34 3PT% (16-for-47)

10.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38 FG%, 34 3PT% (16-for-47) Faith Acker: 12.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 BLK, 45.6 FG%

12.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 BLK, 45.6 FG% Jakoriah Long: 9.8 PTS, 51.4 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20)

9.8 PTS, 51.4 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20) Tyler Jackson: 6 PTS, 28.4 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)

Tarleton State Performance Insights

The Texans put up 65.2 points per game (201st in college basketball) while giving up 60.8 per outing (106th in college basketball). They have a +48 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.4 points per game.

In 2023-24 the Texans are averaging 6.4 more points per game at home (69.3) than on the road (62.9).

Tarleton State concedes 59.8 points per game at home, and 61.4 away.

