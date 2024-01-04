Thursday's Southland schedule includes the New Orleans Privateers (3-8) against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (5-4) at 7:30 PM ET.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. New Orleans Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

7:30 PM ET

Texas A&M-Commerce Players to Watch

Mia Deck: 11.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Mary Delgado: 13.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Jordyn Newsome: 11.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Dorian Norris: 7.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Ahmya Boyce: 9.9 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

New Orleans Players to Watch

Dee Dee Pryor: 12.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Justice Ross: 8.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK

8.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK Alexis Calderon: 8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Jayla Kimbrough: 9.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Zoe Cooper: 3.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

