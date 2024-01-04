The New Orleans Privateers (3-8) go up against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (5-5) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday in Southland play.

Texas A&M-Commerce Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana

Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. New Orleans Scoring Comparison

The Lions average only 1.4 fewer points per game (69) than the Privateers allow (70.4).

Texas A&M-Commerce is 5-1 when it scores more than 70.4 points.

New Orleans' record is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 69 points.

The Privateers record 19.5 fewer points per game (56.5) than the Lions give up (76).

Texas A&M-Commerce is 2-0 when allowing fewer than 56.5 points.

The Privateers are making 32.5% of their shots from the field, 8.9% lower than the Lions allow to opponents (41.4%).

The Lions shoot 37.1% from the field, 5.1% lower than the Privateers concede.

Texas A&M-Commerce Leaders

Mia Deck: 11.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 28.8 FG%, 23.4 3PT% (11-for-47)

11.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 28.8 FG%, 23.4 3PT% (11-for-47) Mary Delgado: 13.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.6 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49)

13.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.6 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49) Jordyn Newsome: 11.8 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (21-for-53)

11.8 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (21-for-53) Dorian Norris: 7.5 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)

7.5 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19) Ahmya Boyce: 9.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34)

Texas A&M-Commerce Schedule