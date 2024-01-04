How to Watch the Texas A&M-Commerce vs. New Orleans Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The New Orleans Privateers (3-8) go up against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (5-5) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday in Southland play.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game
Texas A&M-Commerce Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. New Orleans Scoring Comparison
- The Lions average only 1.4 fewer points per game (69) than the Privateers allow (70.4).
- Texas A&M-Commerce is 5-1 when it scores more than 70.4 points.
- New Orleans' record is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 69 points.
- The Privateers record 19.5 fewer points per game (56.5) than the Lions give up (76).
- Texas A&M-Commerce is 2-0 when allowing fewer than 56.5 points.
- The Privateers are making 32.5% of their shots from the field, 8.9% lower than the Lions allow to opponents (41.4%).
- The Lions shoot 37.1% from the field, 5.1% lower than the Privateers concede.
Texas A&M-Commerce Leaders
- Mia Deck: 11.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 28.8 FG%, 23.4 3PT% (11-for-47)
- Mary Delgado: 13.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.6 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49)
- Jordyn Newsome: 11.8 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (21-for-53)
- Dorian Norris: 7.5 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)
- Ahmya Boyce: 9.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34)
Texas A&M-Commerce Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|Southern Utah
|W 73-67
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|12/8/2023
|Houston
|L 86-53
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|12/31/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|L 87-63
|Reed Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ New Orleans
|-
|Lakefront Arena
|1/6/2024
|McNeese
|-
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|1/11/2024
|Incarnate Word
|-
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
