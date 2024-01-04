Thursday's game that pits the Texas A&M Aggies (12-1) against the Georgia Bulldogs (9-4) at Stegeman Coliseum has a projected final score of 66-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Texas A&M, who we project as a small favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on January 4.

In their last matchup on Sunday, the Aggies secured an 87-63 win against Texas A&M-Commerce.

Texas A&M vs. Georgia Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Texas A&M vs. Georgia Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M 66, Georgia 62

Texas A&M Schedule Analysis

The Aggies picked up their best win of the season on November 25, when they secured a 65-51 victory over the California Golden Bears, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 40), according to our computer rankings.

Texas A&M has two wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 18th-most in the country.

Texas A&M has tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (seven).

Texas A&M 2023-24 Best Wins

65-51 at home over Cal (No. 40) on November 25

63-52 at home over Kansas (No. 46) on December 3

74-55 at home over North Texas (No. 93) on November 12

83-51 at home over Lamar (No. 130) on December 6

81-57 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 149) on November 30

Texas A&M Leaders

Lauren Ware: 11.4 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.5 BLK, 50.0 FG%

11.4 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.5 BLK, 50.0 FG% Janiah Barker: 13.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.4 STL, 51.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)

13.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.4 STL, 51.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30) Aicha Coulibaly: 11.5 PTS, 2.2 STL, 54.2 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)

11.5 PTS, 2.2 STL, 54.2 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16) Endyia Rogers: 10.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.0 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (22-for-62)

10.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.0 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (22-for-62) Sahara Jones: 6.2 PTS, 32.2 FG%

Texas A&M Performance Insights

The Aggies outscore opponents by 28.0 points per game (posting 76.8 points per game, 55th in college basketball, and giving up 48.8 per outing, second in college basketball) and have a +363 scoring differential.

