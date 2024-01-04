The Texas A&M Aggies (12-1) will look to extend a 10-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Georgia Bulldogs (9-4) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Stegeman Coliseum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Texas A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network +

Texas A&M vs. Georgia Scoring Comparison

The Aggies' 76.8 points per game are 15.8 more points than the 61 the Bulldogs allow.

When it scores more than 61 points, Texas A&M is 12-0.

Georgia has a 9-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 76.8 points.

The 69.4 points per game the Bulldogs put up are 20.6 more points than the Aggies allow (48.8).

Georgia has a 9-4 record when scoring more than 48.8 points.

Texas A&M has a 12-0 record when giving up fewer than 69.4 points.

This year the Bulldogs are shooting 42.6% from the field, 11.5% higher than the Aggies concede.

The Aggies' 42.6 shooting percentage from the field is only 8.6 higher than the Bulldogs have given up.

Texas A&M Leaders

Lauren Ware: 11.4 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.5 BLK, 50 FG%

11.4 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.5 BLK, 50 FG% Janiah Barker: 13.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.4 STL, 51.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)

13.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.4 STL, 51.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30) Aicha Coulibaly: 11.5 PTS, 2.2 STL, 54.2 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)

11.5 PTS, 2.2 STL, 54.2 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16) Endyia Rogers: 10.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (22-for-62)

10.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (22-for-62) Sahara Jones: 6.2 PTS, 32.2 FG%

Texas A&M Schedule