Thursday's contest features the Texas State Bobcats (6-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-9, 0-1 Sun Belt) facing off at Strahan Arena (on January 4) at 8:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-69 win for Texas State.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas State 76, Coastal Carolina 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas State (-6.4)

Texas State (-6.4) Computer Predicted Total: 145.2

Texas State's record against the spread so far this season is 5-6-0, and Coastal Carolina's is 6-4-0. A total of four out of the Bobcats' games this season have gone over the point total, and six of the Chanticleers' games have gone over.

Texas State Performance Insights

The Bobcats have a -2 scoring differential, putting up 69.6 points per game (291st in college basketball) and giving up 69.8 (144th in college basketball).

Texas State wins the rebound battle by 1.8 boards on average. It collects 35.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 231st in college basketball, while its opponents grab 33.8 per outing.

Texas State makes 4.5 three-pointers per game (354th in college basketball), 1.2 fewer than its opponents (5.7).

The Bobcats' 94.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 190th in college basketball, and the 94.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 291st in college basketball.

Texas State and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Bobcats commit 12.1 per game (209th in college basketball) and force 11.9 (193rd in college basketball action).

