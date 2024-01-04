The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-9, 0-1 Sun Belt) will try to halt a four-game losing skid when visiting the Texas State Bobcats (6-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Strahan Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.

Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas

Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Texas State Stats Insights

The Bobcats make 45% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Chanticleers have allowed to their opponents (40.3%).

Texas State is 6-3 when it shoots higher than 40.3% from the field.

The Chanticleers are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bobcats sit at 229th.

The Bobcats record 9.2 fewer points per game (69.6) than the Chanticleers allow (78.8).

Texas State has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 78.8 points.

Texas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Texas State put up 66.1 points per game last season in home games, which was 2.2 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (63.9).

The Bobcats ceded 68.2 points per game last season in home games, which was 1.6 more points than they allowed on the road (66.6).

In terms of three-point shooting, Texas State fared worse at home last year, draining 4.1 treys per game with a 28.9% three-point percentage, compared to 4.3 per game with a 30% percentage on the road.

Texas State Upcoming Schedule