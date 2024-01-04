The Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-5) hope to continue a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Texas State Bobcats (9-4) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET.

Texas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas State vs. Appalachian State Scoring Comparison

The Bobcats put up an average of 68.8 points per game, only 1.9 fewer points than the 70.7 the Mountaineers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 70.7 points, Texas State is 5-0.

Appalachian State's record is 5-2 when it allows fewer than 68.8 points.

The 70.4 points per game the Mountaineers record are 12.3 more points than the Bobcats allow (58.1).

Appalachian State has a 7-3 record when scoring more than 58.1 points.

Texas State has an 8-4 record when giving up fewer than 70.4 points.

The Mountaineers shoot 38.2% from the field, 2.3% lower than the Bobcats allow defensively.

The Bobcats make 40.7% of their shots from the field, 2.9% lower than the Mountaineers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Texas State Leaders

Ja'Niah Henson: 13.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.5 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (24-for-55)

13.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.5 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (24-for-55) Jaylin Foster: 8.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30)

8.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30) Tiffany Tullis: 8.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 45.9 FG%

8.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 45.9 FG% Timia Jefferson: 11.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

11.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Gara Beth Self: 6.2 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (17-for-45)

Texas State Schedule