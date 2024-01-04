Can we anticipate Ty Dellandrea scoring a goal when the Dallas Stars match up against the Colorado Avalanche at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Ty Dellandrea score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Dellandrea stats and insights

  • Dellandrea has scored in one of 19 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In one game against the Avalanche this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Dellandrea has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.4 shots per game, and converts 6.7% of them.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 114 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Dellandrea recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 8:46 Home L 4-3
12/31/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:52 Home W 8-1
12/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:24 Home W 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Blues 1 1 0 10:49 Away L 4-3 OT
12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:26 Home L 6-1
12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:11 Away L 4-0
12/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:18 Home W 8-1
11/24/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:21 Home L 7-4
11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:11 Home L 2-1 OT
11/14/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:32 Home W 4-3 OT

Stars vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

