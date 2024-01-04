Will Ty Dellandrea Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on January 4?
Can we anticipate Ty Dellandrea scoring a goal when the Dallas Stars match up against the Colorado Avalanche at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Ty Dellandrea score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Dellandrea stats and insights
- Dellandrea has scored in one of 19 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game against the Avalanche this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Dellandrea has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 0.4 shots per game, and converts 6.7% of them.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 114 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Dellandrea recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|8:46
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/31/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|13:52
|Home
|W 8-1
|12/18/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|10:24
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|10:49
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|12:26
|Home
|L 6-1
|12/4/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:11
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|13:18
|Home
|W 8-1
|11/24/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|9:21
|Home
|L 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|10:11
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|11/14/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|12:32
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
Stars vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
