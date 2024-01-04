Thursday's game at Wisdom Gym has the Tarleton State Texans (9-4, 2-0 WAC) going head-to-head against the UT Arlington Mavericks (6-7, 1-1 WAC) at 8:00 PM (on January 4). Our computer prediction projects a 71-67 victory for Tarleton State, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The matchup has no line set.

UT Arlington vs. Tarleton State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Stephenville, Texas

Stephenville, Texas Venue: Wisdom Gym

UT Arlington vs. Tarleton State Score Prediction

Prediction: Tarleton State 71, UT Arlington 67

Spread & Total Prediction for UT Arlington vs. Tarleton State

Computer Predicted Spread: Tarleton State (-3.9)

Tarleton State (-3.9) Computer Predicted Total: 138.7

Tarleton State's record against the spread this season is 6-4-0, while UT Arlington's is 8-3-0. The Texans are 5-5-0 and the Mavericks are 7-4-0 in terms of going over the point total. Tarleton State is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests, while UT Arlington has gone 7-3 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

UT Arlington Performance Insights

The Mavericks score 72.2 points per game (251st in college basketball) and concede 73.2 (234th in college basketball) for a -12 scoring differential overall.

UT Arlington records 39.2 rebounds per game (77th in college basketball) while allowing 33.8 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.4 boards per game.

UT Arlington connects on 8.6 three-pointers per game (83rd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.7 on average.

UT Arlington has lost the turnover battle by 3.1 per game, committing 14.7 (348th in college basketball) while forcing 11.6 (221st in college basketball).

