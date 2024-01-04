The UT Arlington Mavericks (6-7, 1-1 WAC) will attempt to stop a six-game road losing skid at the Tarleton State Texans (9-4, 2-0 WAC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UT Arlington vs. Tarleton State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UT Arlington Stats Insights

  • UT Arlington is 4-3 when it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
  • The Mavericks are the 75th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Texans sit at 47th.
  • The Mavericks score 9.0 more points per game (72.2) than the Texans give up to opponents (63.2).
  • UT Arlington is 6-4 when it scores more than 63.2 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UT Arlington Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 UT Arlington is scoring 15.5 more points per game at home (79.7) than on the road (64.2).
  • At home the Mavericks are allowing 64.2 points per game, 18.0 fewer points than they are on the road (82.2).
  • At home, UT Arlington makes 10.3 treys per game, 3.5 more than it averages away (6.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (35.6%) than on the road (29.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UT Arlington Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 @ Texas Tech L 77-66 United Supermarkets Arena
12/23/2023 @ North Texas L 78-52 UNT Coliseum
1/1/2024 @ Texas L 79-62 Moody Center
1/4/2024 @ Tarleton State - Wisdom Gym
1/6/2024 @ SFA - William R. Johnson Coliseum
1/11/2024 Utah Valley - College Park Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.