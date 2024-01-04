Thursday's game at College Park Center has the UT Arlington Mavericks (4-8) matching up with the Tarleton State Texans (4-7) at 7:00 PM (on January 4). Our computer prediction projects a 69-66 win for UT Arlington, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

In their last matchup on Saturday, the Mavericks secured a 61-60 victory against New Mexico State.

UT Arlington vs. Tarleton State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

UT Arlington vs. Tarleton State Score Prediction

Prediction: UT Arlington 69, Tarleton State 66

UT Arlington Schedule Analysis

The Mavericks' best win this season came in an 87-76 victory against the North Carolina A&T Aggies on November 25.

The Mavericks have four losses to Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 21st-most in the nation.

UT Arlington 2023-24 Best Wins

87-76 over N.C. A&T (No. 174) on November 25

61-60 at home over New Mexico State (No. 195) on December 30

69-64 on the road over Jacksonville State (No. 263) on December 19

76-65 on the road over Sam Houston (No. 292) on December 16

UT Arlington Leaders

Avery Brittingham: 12.6 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 46.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

12.6 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 46.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22) Gia Adams: 12.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.9 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35)

12.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.9 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35) Taliyah Clark: 12.3 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (19-for-55)

12.3 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (19-for-55) Adela Valkova: 8.9 PTS, 58.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

8.9 PTS, 58.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5) Nya Threatt: 6.4 PTS, 25.0 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)

UT Arlington Performance Insights

The Mavericks have a -146 scoring differential, falling short by 12.2 points per game. They're putting up 66.8 points per game to rank 171st in college basketball and are giving up 79.0 per contest to rank 347th in college basketball.

Offensively the Mavericks have played worse when playing at home this year, putting up 58.0 points per game, compared to 70.0 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively, UT Arlington has been better in home games this season, ceding 70.3 points per game, compared to 84.0 on the road.

