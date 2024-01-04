The UT Arlington Mavericks (6-7, 1-1 WAC) are 5.5-point underdogs as they try to break a six-game road losing streak when they take on the Tarleton State Texans (9-4, 2-0 WAC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Wisdom Gym. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 138.5.

UT Arlington vs. Tarleton State Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Tarleton State -5.5 138.5

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

UT Arlington has combined with its opponent to score more than 138.5 points in 10 of 11 games this season.

UT Arlington's average game total this season has been 145.4, 6.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, UT Arlington has compiled an 8-3-0 record against the spread.

UT Arlington's .727 ATS win percentage (8-3-0 ATS record) is higher than Tarleton State's .600 mark (6-4-0 ATS record) in 2023-24.

UT Arlington vs. Tarleton State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tarleton State 4 40% 70.9 143.1 63.2 136.4 135.2 UT Arlington 10 90.9% 72.2 143.1 73.2 136.4 142.9

Additional UT Arlington Insights & Trends

The Texans covered the spread seven times in 17 WAC games last year.

The Mavericks' 72.2 points per game are nine more points than the 63.2 the Texans give up.

UT Arlington has put together a 7-1 ATS record and a 6-4 overall record in games it scores more than 63.2 points.

UT Arlington vs. Tarleton State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tarleton State 6-4-0 0-1 5-5-0 UT Arlington 8-3-0 4-2 7-4-0

UT Arlington vs. Tarleton State Home/Away Splits

Tarleton State UT Arlington 4-1 Home Record 5-1 3-3 Away Record 0-6 0-2-0 Home ATS Record 3-1-0 4-2-0 Away ATS Record 4-2-0 81.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.7 64.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.2 1-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-1-0 4-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-3-0

