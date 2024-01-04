How to Watch the UT Arlington vs. Tarleton State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
The UT Arlington Mavericks (4-8) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when they host the Tarleton State Texans (4-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at College Park Center.
UT Arlington Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UT Arlington vs. Tarleton State Scoring Comparison
- The Texans put up 13.8 fewer points per game (65.2) than the Mavericks give up (79.0).
- When it scores more than 79.0 points, Tarleton State is 2-0.
- UT Arlington is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 65.2 points.
- The Mavericks score 66.8 points per game, 6.0 more points than the 60.8 the Texans give up.
- UT Arlington has a 4-6 record when scoring more than 60.8 points.
- Tarleton State is 4-4 when allowing fewer than 66.8 points.
- The Mavericks are making 40.5% of their shots from the field, 5.3% higher than the Texans allow to opponents (35.2%).
- The Texans make 42.4% of their shots from the field, just 2.0% less than the Mavericks' defensive field-goal percentage.
UT Arlington Leaders
- Avery Brittingham: 12.6 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 46.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)
- Gia Adams: 12.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.9 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35)
- Taliyah Clark: 12.3 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (19-for-55)
- Adela Valkova: 8.9 PTS, 58.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)
- Nya Threatt: 6.4 PTS, 25.0 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)
UT Arlington Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Sam Houston
|W 76-65
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|12/19/2023
|@ Jacksonville State
|W 69-64
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|New Mexico State
|W 61-60
|College Park Center
|1/4/2024
|Tarleton State
|-
|College Park Center
|1/6/2024
|SFA
|-
|College Park Center
|1/11/2024
|@ Utah Valley
|-
|Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena
