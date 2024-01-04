Thursday's game features the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (8-5) and the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-10) facing off at William R. Johnson Coliseum in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 74-62 victory for heavily favored SFA according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on January 4.

The Vaqueros' most recent game on Saturday ended in a 66-58 win over Sam Houston.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. SFA Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. SFA Score Prediction

Prediction: SFA 74, UT Rio Grande Valley 62

UT Rio Grande Valley Schedule Analysis

The Vaqueros took down the No. 292-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Sam Houston Bearkats, 66-58, on December 30, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

Based on the RPI, the Ladyjacks have four wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, UT Rio Grande Valley is 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 45th-most defeats.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UT Rio Grande Valley Leaders

Kade Hackerott: 10.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 33.9 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31)

10.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 33.9 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31) Iyana Dorsey: 16.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 28.3 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (15-for-71)

16.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 28.3 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (15-for-71) Charlotte O'Keefe: 8.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 42.9 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)

8.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 42.9 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20) Arianna Sturdivant: 8.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.5 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (16-for-51)

8.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.5 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (16-for-51) Mele Kailahi: 7.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.6 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)

UT Rio Grande Valley Performance Insights

The Vaqueros are being outscored by 14.3 points per game, with a -158 scoring differential overall. They put up 57.3 points per game (310th in college basketball), and allow 71.6 per outing (307th in college basketball).

In 2023-24 the Vaqueros are averaging 3.2 more points per game at home (59.0) than on the road (55.8).

At home, UT Rio Grande Valley concedes 74.0 points per game. Away, it allows 69.7.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.