UT Rio Grande Valley vs. SFA: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - January 4
The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (8-5, 1-1 WAC) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-9, 0-2 WAC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at UTRGV Fieldhouse as 8.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total for the matchup is 150.5.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. SFA Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Edinburg, Texas
- Venue: UTRGV Fieldhouse
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|SFA
|-8.5
|150.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Vaqueros Betting Records & Stats
- UT Rio Grande Valley has played five games this season that have gone over 150.5 combined points scored.
- UT Rio Grande Valley has a 152.8-point average over/under in its contests this season, 2.3 more points than this game's total.
- So far this year, UT Rio Grande Valley has put together a 4-6-0 record against the spread.
- SFA's .455 ATS win percentage (5-6-0 ATS Record) is higher than UT Rio Grande Valley's .400 mark (4-6-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. SFA Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 150.5
|% of Games Over 150.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|SFA
|4
|36.4%
|78.1
|151.8
|68.1
|147.3
|145.5
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|5
|50%
|73.7
|151.8
|79.2
|147.3
|152.4
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional UT Rio Grande Valley Insights & Trends
- The 'Jacks beat the spread 10 times in 15 WAC games last season.
- The Vaqueros put up 5.6 more points per game (73.7) than the 'Jacks allow their opponents to score (68.1).
- When it scores more than 68.1 points, UT Rio Grande Valley is 3-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. SFA Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|SFA
|5-6-0
|2-2
|6-5-0
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|4-6-0
|3-1
|5-5-0
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. SFA Home/Away Splits
|SFA
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|4-2
|Home Record
|3-2
|2-2
|Away Record
|1-4
|1-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|1-2-0
|2-2-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-2-0
|80.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|84.8
|76.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.0
|1-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|1-2-0
|3-1-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|3-2-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.