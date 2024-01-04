UTEP vs. New Mexico State January 4 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's CUSA schedule includes the New Mexico State Aggies (5-8, 0-0 CUSA) meeting the UTEP Miners (8-5, 0-0 CUSA) at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
UTEP vs. New Mexico State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other UTEP Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UTEP Players to Watch
- Tae Hardy: 15.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Zid Powell: 12.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Otis Frazier III: 11.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Calvin Solomon: 8.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Corey Camper Jr.: 7.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
New Mexico State Players to Watch
- Robert Carpenter: 10.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Christian Cook: 11.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jaylin Jackson-Posey: 9.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jordan Rawls: 8.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kaosi Ezeagu: 8.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UTEP vs. New Mexico State Stat Comparison
|New Mexico State Rank
|New Mexico State AVG
|UTEP AVG
|UTEP Rank
|248th
|72.2
|Points Scored
|77.9
|111th
|261st
|74.3
|Points Allowed
|69.5
|143rd
|267th
|34.4
|Rebounds
|35.9
|217th
|266th
|8.1
|Off. Rebounds
|10.4
|86th
|246th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|5.2
|339th
|208th
|13.2
|Assists
|14.8
|102nd
|278th
|13.0
|Turnovers
|14.2
|330th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.