Williamson County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Williamson County, Texas today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Williamson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Summit Christian Academ - Cedar Park at Sacred Heart Catholic School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Hallettsville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
