The Philadelphia 76ers (23-10) are favored (by 6.5 points) to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the New York Knicks (19-15) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup's point total is 226.5.

76ers vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN and MSG

Favorite Spread Over/Under 76ers -6.5 226.5

76ers Betting Records & Stats

Philadelphia's 33 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 226.5 points 18 times.

Philadelphia has an average total of 231.2 in its outings this year, 4.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The 76ers have a 23-10-0 record against the spread this season.

Philadelphia has been the favorite in 25 games this season and won 21 (84%) of those contests.

Philadelphia has a record of 14-2, a 87.5% win rate, when it's favored by -250 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the 76ers.

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York and its opponents have combined to score more than 226.5 points in 17 of 34 games this season.

The average total for New York's games this season has been 228.5, 2.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.

New York's ATS record is 18-16-0 this season.

The Knicks have come away with six wins in the 17 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

New York has not won as an underdog of +195 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 33.9% chance of pulling out a win.

76ers vs Knicks Additional Info

76ers vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total 76ers 18 54.5% 120.7 236 110.5 223.8 227.7 Knicks 17 50% 115.3 236 113.3 223.8 225.6

Additional 76ers Insights & Trends

The 76ers have a 7-3 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over their past 10 contests.

The 76ers have hit the over in four of their last 10 contests.

Philadelphia has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 13 times in 17 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 10 times in 16 opportunities in away games.

The 76ers record 7.4 more points per game (120.7) than the Knicks give up (113.3).

Philadelphia has a 19-5 record against the spread and a 19-5 record overall when scoring more than 113.3 points.

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

New York has gone 5-5 over its last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 games, the Knicks have gone over the total four times.

This year, New York is 8-6-0 at home against the spread (.571 winning percentage). Away, it is 10-10-0 ATS (.500).

The Knicks average only 4.8 more points per game (115.3) than the 76ers allow (110.5).

When it scores more than 110.5 points, New York is 16-9 against the spread and 17-8 overall.

76ers vs. Knicks Betting Splits

76ers and Knicks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) 76ers 23-10 12-4 21-12 Knicks 18-16 0-3 18-16

76ers vs. Knicks Point Insights

76ers Knicks 120.7 Points Scored (PG) 115.3 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 14 19-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 16-9 19-5 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 17-8 110.5 Points Allowed (PG) 113.3 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 16-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 15-10 17-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 16-9

