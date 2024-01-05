The Philadelphia 76ers (23-10) will host the New York Knicks (19-15) after winning three straight home games.

76ers vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

76ers vs Knicks Additional Info

76ers Stats Insights

The 76ers make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (47.8%).

In games Philadelphia shoots better than 47.8% from the field, it is 14-3 overall.

The 76ers are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank fifth.

The 76ers score 120.7 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 113.3 the Knicks give up.

When Philadelphia puts up more than 113.3 points, it is 19-5.

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks are shooting 46.6% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 46.1% the 76ers' opponents have shot this season.

This season, New York has a 16-5 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.1% from the field.

The Knicks are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 13th.

The Knicks score just 4.8 more points per game (115.3) than the 76ers allow (110.5).

New York is 17-8 when it scores more than 110.5 points.

76ers Home & Away Comparison

The 76ers are putting up 122.8 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 4.4 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (118.4).

In home games, Philadelphia is surrendering 2.9 fewer points per game (109.1) than in road games (112.0).

When it comes to total threes made, the 76ers have performed worse in home games this year, draining 12.1 threes per game, compared to 12.3 in road games. Meanwhile, they've put up a 38.0% three-point percentage at home and a 37.0% mark in road games.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

The Knicks average fewer points per game at home (114.9) than on the road (115.5), but also give up fewer at home (108.4) than away (116.7).

At home the Knicks are picking up 24.3 assists per game, 0.8 more than away (23.5).

76ers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Robert Covington Questionable Knee Robert Covington Questionable Knee Furkan Korkmaz Questionable Illness De'Anthony Melton Out Back

Knicks Injuries