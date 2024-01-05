High school basketball is happening today in Bell County, Texas, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Bell County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Salado High School

Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on January 5

Location: Salado, TX

How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Belton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

Location: Belton, TX

How to Stream: Watch Here

Waco High School at Belton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

Location: Belton, TX

How to Stream: Watch Here

Thrall High School at Holland High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5

Location: Holland, TX

Conference: 2A

How to Stream: Watch Here

Troy High School at McGregor High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5

Location: McGregor, TX

How to Stream: Watch Here

Holy Trinity Catholic High School at Faith Academy Of Marble Falls

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

Location: Marble Falls, TX

How to Stream: Watch Here

Gateway College Prep School at Salado High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

Location: Salado, TX

Conference: 4A - District 19

How to Stream: Watch Here

Cameron Yoe High School at Academy High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

Location: Little River, TX

Conference: 3A - District 19

How to Stream: Watch Here

Rogers High School at Lexington High School