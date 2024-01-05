How to Watch Boise State vs. San Jose State on TV or Live Stream - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Boise State Broncos (9-4, 0-0 MWC) will visit the San Jose State Spartans (7-7, 0-1 MWC) after losing three consecutive road games. It starts at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024.
Boise State vs. San Jose State Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Boise State Stats Insights
- The Broncos make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (43.6%).
- Boise State is 7-1 when it shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.
- The Broncos are the 153rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans rank 297th.
- The 75.8 points per game the Broncos put up are just 4.4 more points than the Spartans allow (71.4).
- Boise State is 5-1 when scoring more than 71.4 points.
San Jose State Stats Insights
- The Spartans have shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points greater than the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Broncos have averaged.
- San Jose State is 7-6 when it shoots better than 42.9% from the field.
- The Broncos are the rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans rank 317th.
- The Spartans score an average of 75.5 points per game, 9.9 more points than the 65.6 the Broncos allow to opponents.
- When San Jose State allows fewer than 75.8 points, it is 5-3.
Boise State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Boise State put up 75.4 points per game last season at home, which was 5.7 more points than it averaged away from home (69.7).
- Defensively the Broncos were better at home last season, surrendering 60.7 points per game, compared to 70.5 when playing on the road.
- Boise State sunk 8.3 three-pointers per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.8 more threes and 4.6% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.5 threes per game, 34.0% three-point percentage).
San Jose State Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 San Jose State is scoring 19.4 more points per game at home (85.0) than on the road (65.6).
- The Spartans are conceding more points at home (74.5 per game) than on the road (74.0).
- Beyond the arc, San Jose State drains fewer treys on the road (7.0 per game) than at home (9.7), and shoots a lower percentage away (28.9%) than at home (37.9%) as well.
Boise State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|W 88-65
|ExtraMile Arena
|12/21/2023
|Washington State
|L 66-61
|Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
|12/29/2023
|Utah Valley
|W 85-63
|ExtraMile Arena
|1/5/2024
|@ San Jose State
|-
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
|1/9/2024
|Colorado State
|-
|ExtraMile Arena
|1/12/2024
|@ Nevada
|-
|Lawlor Events Center
San Jose State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Montana
|L 86-75
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
|12/20/2023
|Santa Clara
|W 81-78
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
|1/2/2024
|@ Wyoming
|L 75-73
|Arena-Auditorium
|1/5/2024
|Boise State
|-
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
|1/9/2024
|San Diego State
|-
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Air Force
|-
|Clune Arena
