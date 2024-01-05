Brazos County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
If you live in Brazos County, Texas and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Brazos County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Magnolia West High School at College Station High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: College Station, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 19
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rudder High School at A&M Consolidated
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: College Station, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 19
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Brazos Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Bryan, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Joseph Catholic School at Covenant Christian School - Conroe
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: North Conroe, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
