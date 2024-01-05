Burnet County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Burnet County, Texas today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Burnet County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Holy Trinity Catholic High School at Faith Academy Of Marble Falls
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Marble Falls, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
