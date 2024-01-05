Cass County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Cass County, Texas, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Cass County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Queen City High School at De Kalb High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: De Kalb, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 14
- How to Stream: Watch Here
