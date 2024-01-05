Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Collin County, Texas today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Collin County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at John Paul II High School - Plano

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5

6:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Plano, TX

Plano, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Plano Senior High School at Plano East Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Plano, TX

Plano, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Allen High School at Guyer High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5

7:15 PM CT on January 5 Location: Denton, TX

Denton, TX Conference: 6A - District 5

6A - District 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Prosper High School at Braswell High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5

7:15 PM CT on January 5 Location: Aubrey, TX

Aubrey, TX Conference: 6A - District 5

6A - District 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Frisco High School at The Colony High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5

7:15 PM CT on January 5 Location: The Colony, TX

The Colony, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at McKinney Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: McKinney, TX

McKinney, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Legacy Christian Academy - Frisco

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Frisco, TX

Frisco, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Nolan Catholic High School at Prestonwood Christian Academy