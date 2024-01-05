Comanche County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Comanche County, Texas has high school basketball games on the docket today, and information on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Comanche County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Zephyr High School at Gustine High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Gustine, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
De Leon High School at Tolar High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Tolar, TX
- Conference: 2A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Comanche High School at Eastland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Eastland, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sidney High School at Evant High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Evant, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
