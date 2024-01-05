Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Denton County, Texas. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Denton County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Castleberry High School at Sanger High School

Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on January 5

Location: Sanger, TX



L G Pinkston High School at Aubrey High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on January 5

Location: Aubrey, TX



Marcus High School at Flower Mound High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5

Location: Flower Mound, TX

Conference: 6A - District 6



Allen High School at Guyer High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5

Location: Denton, TX

Conference: 6A - District 5



Prosper High School at Braswell High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5

Location: Aubrey, TX

Conference: 6A - District 5



Frisco High School at The Colony High School