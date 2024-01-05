Erath County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Erath County, Texas is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Erath County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gordon High School at Lingleville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Lingleville, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.