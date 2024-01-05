Foard County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is happening today in Foard County, Texas, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Foard County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Crowell High School at Chillicothe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Chillicothe, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.