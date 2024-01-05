Fort Bend County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:38 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Fort Bend County, Texas, then there is some important info for you to know.
Fort Bend County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Terry High School at Marshall High School - Fort Bend
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Missouri City, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 24
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Foster High School at Kempner High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 24
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Randle High School at Lamar Cons High School - Rosenberg
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Rosenberg, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
