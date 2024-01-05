Gaines County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Gaines County, Texas today? We have what you need below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Gaines County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Highland High School at Loop High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Loop, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seagraves High School at New Home High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: New Home, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.