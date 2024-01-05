Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Gaines County, Texas today? We have what you need below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Gaines County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Highland High School at Loop High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on January 5

5:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Loop, TX

Loop, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Seagraves High School at New Home High School