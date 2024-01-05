Hall County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball action in Hall County, Texas today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Hall County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Vega High School at Memphis High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Memphis, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
