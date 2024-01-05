Hockley County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Hockley County, Texas today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Hockley County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Floydada High School at Smyer High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Smyer, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whitharral High School at Anton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Anton, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plains High School at Ropes High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Ropesville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
