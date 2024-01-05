Want to learn how to stream high school basketball matchups in Hopkins County, Texas today? We have the information here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hopkins County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cooper High School at Cumby High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5

6:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Cumby, TX

Cumby, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Avery High School at Sulphur Bluff High School