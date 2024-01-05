We have high school basketball action in Jones County, Texas today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jones County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Stamford High School at Hamlin Collegiate High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Hamlin, TX

Hamlin, TX Conference: 2A - District 10

2A - District 10 How to Stream: Watch Here

Anson High School at Haskell High School