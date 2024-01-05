Kleberg County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Kleberg County, Texas today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kleberg County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Riviera-Kaufer High School at Freer High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Freer, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
