Lubbock County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Lubbock County, Texas today, we've got what you need.
Lubbock County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Lubbock Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wylie High School at Lubbock High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coronado High School at Montwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: El Paso, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
