Looking for how to stream high school basketball games in Lynn County, Texas today? We've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lynn County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Seagraves High School at New Home High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: New Home, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.