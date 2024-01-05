Robertson County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
If you reside in Robertson County, Texas and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Robertson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Teague High School at Franklin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Franklin, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 20
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Milano High School at Hearne High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Hearne, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.