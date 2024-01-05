Upton County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Upton County, Texas. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Upton County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mccamey High School at Pecos High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Pecos, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Klondike High School at Rankin High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Rankin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
