Saturday's game features the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-8, 0-2 WAC) and the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-10, 0-3 WAC) matching up at Teague Center (on January 6) at 6:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 80-71 victory for Abilene Christian.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Abilene Christian vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Abilene Christian vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Score Prediction

Prediction: Abilene Christian 80, UT Rio Grande Valley 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Abilene Christian vs. UT Rio Grande Valley

Computer Predicted Spread: Abilene Christian (-9.1)

Abilene Christian (-9.1) Computer Predicted Total: 150.3

Abilene Christian is 6-6-0 against the spread this season compared to UT Rio Grande Valley's 5-6-0 ATS record. The Wildcats are 10-2-0 and the Vaqueros are 6-5-0 in terms of hitting the over. Abilene Christian is 5-5 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 contests, while UT Rio Grande Valley has gone 5-5 against the spread and 2-8 overall.

Abilene Christian Performance Insights

The Wildcats average 76.4 points per game (154th in college basketball) while giving up 76 per contest (295th in college basketball). They have a +5 scoring differential overall.

Abilene Christian pulls down 33.9 rebounds per game (297th in college basketball) while allowing 38.7 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 4.8 boards per game.

Abilene Christian connects on 6 three-pointers per game (305th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.5 on average.

The Wildcats rank 245th in college basketball with 92.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 227th in college basketball defensively with 91.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Abilene Christian has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 13.1 per game (292nd in college basketball action) while forcing 15.4 (21st in college basketball).

