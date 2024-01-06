How to Watch Abilene Christian vs. UT Rio Grande Valley on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WAC rivals battle when the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-8, 0-2 WAC) welcome in the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-10, 0-3 WAC) at Teague Center, starting at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Abilene Christian vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other WAC Games
Abilene Christian Stats Insights
- The Wildcats make 43.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points lower than the Vaqueros have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
- In games Abilene Christian shoots higher than 45.3% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
- The Wildcats are the 296th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Vaqueros rank 241st.
- The Wildcats score just 3.2 fewer points per game (76.4) than the Vaqueros give up (79.6).
- When Abilene Christian scores more than 79.6 points, it is 2-1.
Abilene Christian Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, Abilene Christian is scoring 15.2 more points per game (86.4) than it is on the road (71.2).
- The Wildcats give up 77.4 points per game at home this year, compared to 79.6 away from home.
- Abilene Christian is sinking 5.6 three-pointers per game with a 30.1% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is one fewer threes and 6.600000000000001% points worse than it is averaging away from home (6.6, 36.7%).
Abilene Christian Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|UTEP
|W 88-82
|Teague Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Arkansas
|L 83-73
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Western Kentucky
|L 86-84
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|1/6/2024
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|-
|Teague Center
|1/11/2024
|@ Grand Canyon
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|1/13/2024
|@ Cal Baptist
|-
|CBU Events Center
