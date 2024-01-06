WAC rivals battle when the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-8, 0-2 WAC) welcome in the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-10, 0-3 WAC) at Teague Center, starting at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Abilene Christian vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other WAC Games

Abilene Christian Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats make 43.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points lower than the Vaqueros have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
  • In games Abilene Christian shoots higher than 45.3% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
  • The Wildcats are the 296th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Vaqueros rank 241st.
  • The Wildcats score just 3.2 fewer points per game (76.4) than the Vaqueros give up (79.6).
  • When Abilene Christian scores more than 79.6 points, it is 2-1.

Abilene Christian Home & Away Comparison

  • In home games, Abilene Christian is scoring 15.2 more points per game (86.4) than it is on the road (71.2).
  • The Wildcats give up 77.4 points per game at home this year, compared to 79.6 away from home.
  • Abilene Christian is sinking 5.6 three-pointers per game with a 30.1% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is one fewer threes and 6.600000000000001% points worse than it is averaging away from home (6.6, 36.7%).

Abilene Christian Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 UTEP W 88-82 Teague Center
12/21/2023 @ Arkansas L 83-73 Bud Walton Arena
12/30/2023 @ Western Kentucky L 86-84 E. A. Diddle Arena
1/6/2024 UT Rio Grande Valley - Teague Center
1/11/2024 @ Grand Canyon - Grand Canyon University Arena
1/13/2024 @ Cal Baptist - CBU Events Center

