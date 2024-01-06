WAC rivals battle when the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-8, 0-2 WAC) welcome in the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-10, 0-3 WAC) at Teague Center, starting at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Abilene Christian vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas

Teague Center in Abilene, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other WAC Games

Abilene Christian Stats Insights

The Wildcats make 43.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points lower than the Vaqueros have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).

In games Abilene Christian shoots higher than 45.3% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.

The Wildcats are the 296th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Vaqueros rank 241st.

The Wildcats score just 3.2 fewer points per game (76.4) than the Vaqueros give up (79.6).

When Abilene Christian scores more than 79.6 points, it is 2-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Abilene Christian Home & Away Comparison

In home games, Abilene Christian is scoring 15.2 more points per game (86.4) than it is on the road (71.2).

The Wildcats give up 77.4 points per game at home this year, compared to 79.6 away from home.

Abilene Christian is sinking 5.6 three-pointers per game with a 30.1% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is one fewer threes and 6.600000000000001% points worse than it is averaging away from home (6.6, 36.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Abilene Christian Upcoming Schedule