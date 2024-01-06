Saturday's game at UTRGV Fieldhouse has the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-6) squaring off against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-11) at 3:00 PM ET (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 69-67 win for Abilene Christian, so expect a tight matchup.

The Wildcats are coming off of a 66-49 loss to Louisiana Tech in their last game on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Abilene Christian vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Abilene Christian vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Score Prediction

Prediction: Abilene Christian 69, UT Rio Grande Valley 67

Abilene Christian Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats took down the No. 196-ranked (according to our computer rankings) UT Arlington Mavericks, 94-76, on November 29, which goes down as their best win of the season.

The Vaqueros have tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country based on the RPI (five).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Abilene Christian 2023-24 Best Wins

94-76 at home over UT Arlington (No. 196) on November 29

87-62 on the road over Navy (No. 349) on November 26

Abilene Christian Leaders

Bella Earle: 12.2 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.1 STL, 42.6 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (20-for-61)

12.2 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.1 STL, 42.6 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (20-for-61) Payton Hull: 15.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.5 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (33-for-79)

15.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.5 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (33-for-79) Aspen Thornton: 10.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.4 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (16-for-40)

10.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.4 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (16-for-40) Addison Martin: 11.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.9 FG%

11.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.9 FG% Clare Traeger: 3.1 PTS, 27.0 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

Abilene Christian Performance Insights

The Wildcats outscore opponents by 4.4 points per game (posting 71.5 points per game, 102nd in college basketball, and conceding 67.1 per contest, 248th in college basketball) and have a +49 scoring differential.

In 2023-24 the Wildcats are averaging 2.0 fewer points per game at home (72.3) than away (74.3).

In 2023-24 Abilene Christian is conceding 12.5 fewer points per game at home (62.5) than on the road (75.0).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.