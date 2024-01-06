Saturday's WAC schedule includes the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-10) against the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-5) at 3:00 PM ET.

Abilene Christian vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Abilene Christian Players to Watch

Bella Earle: 13.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Payton Hull: 16.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Aspen Thornton: 11.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Addison Martin: 11.0 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.0 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Emma Troxell: 3.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

UT Rio Grande Valley Players to Watch

Kade Hackerott: 10.0 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.0 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Iyana Dorsey: 16.7 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.7 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Charlotte O'Keefe: 8.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK

8.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK Arianna Sturdivant: 8.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Mele Kailahi: 7.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

