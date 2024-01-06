Anderson County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball action in Anderson County, Texas today, and info on how to watch these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Anderson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Nacogdoches High School at Palestine High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Palestine, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.