Saturday's contest at Foster Pavilion has the No. 6 Baylor Bears (13-0) matching up with the Houston Cougars (9-4) at 3:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 80-60 victory, as our model heavily favors Baylor.

The Bears head into this contest on the heels of a 71-50 victory against TCU on Wednesday.

Baylor vs. Houston Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas

Baylor vs. Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 80, Houston 60

Other Big 12 Predictions

Baylor Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 10 Texas Longhorns on December 30, the Bears picked up their signature win of the season, an 85-79 road victory.

The Bears have two wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 11th-most in the nation.

Baylor has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (three).

The Bears have tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (four).

Baylor 2023-24 Best Wins

85-79 on the road over Texas (No. 10/AP Poll) on December 30

84-77 at home over Utah (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 14

71-50 at home over TCU (No. 23/AP Poll) on January 3

75-57 over Miami (FL) (No. 62) on December 16

71-51 at home over Oregon (No. 93) on December 3

Baylor Leaders

Dre'Una Edwards: 11.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.9 STL, 50.8 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)

11.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.9 STL, 50.8 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32) Sarah Andrews: 13.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.3 FG%, 44 3PT% (37-for-84)

13.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.3 FG%, 44 3PT% (37-for-84) Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 10.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 50.9 FG%

10.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 50.9 FG% Bella Fontleroy: 11.2 PTS, 52.5 FG%, 46.4 3PT% (26-for-56)

11.2 PTS, 52.5 FG%, 46.4 3PT% (26-for-56) Aijha Blackwell: 8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.6 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears outscore opponents by 28.8 points per game (scoring 83.6 points per game to rank 14th in college basketball while allowing 54.8 per contest to rank 33rd in college basketball) and have a +374 scoring differential overall.

