The Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-5, 0-0 Big 12) aim to build on a five-game winning run when hosting the No. 18 Baylor Bears (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Baylor Stats Insights

The Bears make 52.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.7 percentage points higher than the Cowboys have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).

Baylor has an 11-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.9% from the field.

The Cowboys are the 106th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bears sit at 185th.

The Bears score 23.2 more points per game (89.2) than the Cowboys give up (66.0).

Baylor is 11-1 when scoring more than 66.0 points.

Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Baylor put up 82.2 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, it averaged 71.1 points per contest.

Defensively the Bears played better at home last year, surrendering 66.4 points per game, compared to 75.9 in away games.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Baylor fared better when playing at home last year, draining 10.1 threes per game with a 38.3% three-point percentage, compared to 9.1 threes per game and a 35.8% three-point percentage in road games.

Baylor Upcoming Schedule